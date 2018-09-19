Filed Under:3D gun, 3D Printer, 3d printing, Cody Wilson, Defense Distributed, digital firearm, digital firearms, Download, Downloads, Guns, Local TV, sexual assault of a minor, SugarDaddyMeet.com, Underage, underage girl

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An affidavit accuses the owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns of paying $500 cash to have sex with a girl under 17.

The affidavit filed Wednesday in state district court in Austin accuses 30-year-old Cody Wilson of sexual assault of a juvenile. It says he met his alleged victim through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

cody wilson 1009245458 Texas 3D Printed Gun Firm Owner Accused Of Paying For Underage Sex

Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun, called the “Liberator”, in his factory in Austin, Texas on August 1, 2018. (credit: Kelly West/AFP/Getty Images)

Wilson hasn’t responded to a phone message. Jail records indicate he’s not in custody.

Wilson, a self-described “crypto-anarchist” who opposes restrictions on gun ownership, is identified in the affidavit as the owner of Austin-based Defense Distributed. He announced last month that he is selling 3D-printed gun blueprints through his website after a federal court blocked posting them online for free.

That followed a collection of states suing to stop a settlement that the federal government had reached with Defense Distributed.

