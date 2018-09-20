WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A baseball Hall of Famer and one of the greatest shortstops ever, the late Ernie Banks, is forever memorialized in Dallas.

A statue of Banks was unveiled outside his former high school, Booker T Washington, on Thursday where it will be on permanent display.

screen shot 2018 09 20 at 7 19 18 pm Ernie Banks Statue Unveiled In Dallas

Ernie Banks statue unveiled at Booker T. Washington (CBS11)

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings joined artist Emmanuel Gillespie, who was featured on CBS 11’s “The Ones For Texas” earlier this month, unveiled the 6-foot bronze sculpture honoring Banks.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, Ernie Banks’ biographer Ron Rapoport and Banks’ high school classmate John Thomas delivered remarks.

CBS 11 spoke to Banks’ sister Edna.

“Because he loved everyone, he was loved by a lot of people.  He believed in love,” she said. “That’s what got him where is is today, is love.”

Mayor Mike Rawlings echoed similar sentiments at the unveiling.

“He made other people feel special and he loved people and he loved Dallas and I’m so sorry we hadn’t done it before now but I’m so proud we finally did it,” Rawlings said of the statue.

Mayor Rawlings first announced this project in 2015, enlisting the help of Booker T. Washington HSPVA and media executive Jeremy Halbreich to lead fundraising efforts.

Booker T. Washington students were also involved in the sculpting process.

Ernie Banks died in 2015 at the age of 83.

Over the course of a 19-year career beginning in 1953, Banks, who spent his entire career with the Cubs would hit .274 with 407 doubles, 512 homers and 1,636 RBI. He also tallied 2,583 hits and 1,305 runs.

