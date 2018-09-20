  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Ashley Haley, Beaumont, parole officer, parolee, prison, TDCJ, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, urine sample, urine testing
Studio shot of a urine sample. (credit: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BEAUMONT (AP) — A former Southeast Texas parole officer faces up to 20 years in federal prison for accepting payoffs in exchange for letting other people provide urine samples for some convicts.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Ashley Haley of Beaumont pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official duty.

Haley was a Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole officer since 2010. TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said Thursday that Haley resigned July 31. She was indicted this month in what court documents indicate was a payoffs scam since 2016.

Haley had confidential information on parolees banned from using illegal drugs and facing random urine testing. Prosecutors say she provided details to a parolee, plus let others submit urine samples for parolees, in exchange for cash and goods such as vehicle tires.

