FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Security is being stepped in and around the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend.

A memo that originated from the ATF and has been widely reported on and suggests hundreds of members from the outlaw motorcycle club “Mongols” will be in town and they may be met by rival members from the “Bandidos,” who were involved in a 2015 shootout in Waco.

Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez said they are being proactive.

“We also reached out to a local motorcycle group here to make sure they were aware this group was coming into town. I guess historically they have had some issues in the past,” said Officer Perez.

Police say there is currently no information to suggest the meeting will become violent, but Perez said they are stepping up their patrols anyway.

“Just for extra precaution we even have a special detail that’s going into effect, and we are going to have a lot more uniformed officers out there, because we are more concerned about an influx of the traffic.”