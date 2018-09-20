WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:ATF, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Stockyards, Mongols, Motorcycle Gang, motorcycle group, outlaw

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Security is being stepped in and around the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend.

A memo that originated from the ATF and has been widely reported on and suggests hundreds of members from the outlaw motorcycle club “Mongols” will be in town and they may be met by rival members from the “Bandidos,” who were involved in a 2015 shootout in Waco.

screen shot 2018 09 20 at 6 30 35 pm Fort Worth Police Step Up Security At Stockyards Due To Motorcycle Gang Gathering

Fort Worth Police at Stockyards

Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez said they are being proactive.

“We also reached out to a local motorcycle group here to make sure they were aware this group was coming into town. I guess historically they have had some issues in the past,” said Officer Perez.

Police say there is currently no information to suggest the meeting will become violent, but Perez said they are stepping up their patrols anyway.

“Just for extra precaution we even have a special detail that’s going into effect, and we are going to have a lot more uniformed officers out there, because we are more concerned about an influx of the traffic.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s