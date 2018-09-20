Ryan Mayer

Ames, IA (CBS Local)- Iowa State University has announced updated plans to honor golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was killed on Monday morning while playing a practice round at a community golf course.

There were already plans in place to honor Barquin Arozamenz as the 2018 Cyclone Female Athlete of the Year at halftime of Iowa State’s football game against Akron on Saturday, prior to Monday’s tragedy.

Now, the athletic department is planning on honoring her memory in a pre-game ceremony at the stadium the morning of the game. The planned ceremony and honors include:

Both teams will be wearing “CBA” stickers on their helmets for the game

The university’s marching band will form the letters CBA when it prepares to play the national anthem prior to the game

A video tribute and moment of silence in Barquin Arozamena’s memory prior to the national anthem

The school’s athletic director, Jamie Pollard, has asked fans that will be attending the game to arrive earlier than they usually would.

“We are asking Cyclone fans to enter the stadium earlier than normal and embrace Celia’s teammates, coaches and friends,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “We are hopeful these recognitions pay tribute to one of our most accomplished student-athletes and serve as a springboard for our community to start healing.”

The university also relayed information about the memorial fund that has been established as well as a directive for anyone wanting to send cards in her memory.