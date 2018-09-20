(CBS11) – We lost CBS News Radio newsman Dave Barrett on Wednesday He was 63.

Dave was one of those journalists that followed the axiom that the late Don Hewitt always said, “tell me a story.”

Born in Buffalo NY, he joined CBS News Radio in 2001. He was known mainly as an anchor for CBS’s “News On The Hour” that is heard on hundreds of radio stations nationwide, including NewsRadio 1080 KRLD in Dallas/Fort Worth.

One broadcast that he was blessed to anchor was the World News Roundup Late Edition, formerly The World Tonight, which had been anchored previously by Bill Whitney, Christopher Glenn, and Douglas Edwards, to name a few. Prior to joining CBS, Barrett was with FOX News Radio starting in 1998 where he was news director and at a time that FOX and News Corporation were ramping up FOX News Channel.

He also spent 15 years at ABC Radio News and ESPN Radio, where he covered not only news events but major sporting events as well.

He won three Edward R. Murrow Awards during his career, one of them being a 1998 profile of PGA professional Tiger Woods.

He was a sports play-by-play announcer in Houston, including the Astros, Rockets and the former Houston Oilers. And when CBS News Radio needed a reporter for an outdoor event, such as music or sports, Dave was the man.

Not many people get the opportunity to host a prestigious radio network newscast like the Roundup, one that was started by CBS President William S. Paley and CBS News VP/News Paul White, and one that is still in existence after 80 years…and going strong. Dave had that opportunity not given to many and made it better.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce and son, Luke.

Enjoy this clip with Dave at his best.