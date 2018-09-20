  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HEARNE (AP) — State records show a Texas police chief failed to discipline a sergeant accused of sexual misconduct and also helped the sergeant flush drugs down a toilet, potentially compromising criminal cases that relied on the drugs as evidence.

The Hearne city council on Tuesday suspended police Chief Thomas Williams without pay for two weeks after reviewing an investigative report compiled by Texas Rangers. The council also disciplined three other police staff members.

Rangers determined that Sgt. Stephen Yohner, who resigned last year, had been accused of sexual harassment while working at other police departments and was accused by co-workers of sexual misconduct while with Hearne police.

The report says Williams was present when Yohner flushed marijuana, cocaine and other drugs down the toilet on his last day of work.

Hearne is northwest of Bryan and College Station.

