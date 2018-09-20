NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Friday Night Lights is moving to Thursday for several schools across North Texas. The threat of storms on Friday and Saturday prompted the date changes and in some cases the field location where the games will be played.

Here is a list of some of the schools who have changed their game times —

Cedar Hill Independent School District – The Cedar Hill H.S. varsity football game versus South Grand Prairie H.S. has been moved to Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Cedar Hill. All sub-varsity games scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

Allen Independent School District – The Allen High School vs. Plano varsity football has been moved to September 20 at 7 p.m. at Allen Eagle Stadium.

Celina Independent School District – The varsity game against Fort Worth Dunbar has been moved to Bobcat Field on September 20 at 7:30 p.m. JH and sub-varsity games are to be determined.

Arlington Independent School District – The Arlington Lamar High School vs. Richland High School has been moved to Thursday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the FAAC Complex in Birdville.

Forney Independent School District – District 8-5A Division II has rescheduled all varsity football games to Thursday, Sept. 20. NFHS vs. Ennis, City Bank Stadium Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. FHS vs. Terrell on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Everman Independent School District – The varsity football game between Burleson Centennial and Everman has been moved to Thursday, September 20th at Everman. Kickoff time is 7:00 pm.

Terrell Independent School District – All District 8 5A football games scheduled for Friday, September 21 have been rescheduled to Thursday, September 20. The Terrell Homecoming football game vs. Forney will be played Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District – The Bosewell High School vs. Chisholm Trail High School varsity football game has been moved to Thurs. 9/20 at 7 p.m.

Waxahachie Independent School District – The Waxahachie vs. DeSoto varsity football game has been moved to Thursday, September 20 in DeSoto. All JV/9th-grade games for the week have been canceled.

Burleson Independent School District – The Burleson Centennial High School vs. Everman High School varsity football has moved to Thursday, September 20 at 7 p.m. in Everman.

Graham Independent School District – The Graham H.S. vs. Decatur H.S. football game has been moved from Friday to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Decatur.

Northwest Independent School District – The Northwest High School football game against Sherman High School has moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Kaufman Independent School District – The Kaufman H.S. vs. Corsicana varsity football game has been moved to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. All sub-varsity games are canceled.