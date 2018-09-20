Avante Stewart was arrested without incident the day after police say he killed a man. (photo credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old turned himself in to Grand Prairie police for the shooting death of a man Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2400 block of S. Carrier Pkwy. At the scene officers located a vehicle with a male in the driver seat with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said they do not believe this was a random incident and that the victim may have been specifically targeted.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office once an official identification is completed and next of kin are notified.