NORTH SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island (CBSDFW.COM) – Just days after the North Smithfield, Rhode Island Town Council passed a motion calling on the school and municipal departments not purchase Nike products, they are reversing course.

There was pushback from at least one member of the school committee and the ACLU.

School committee member Paul Jones said, “As a member of our school committee I think often of our students. I believe a vote for this measure is, intended or not, going to send a message to our students that it is acceptable for government to punish speech.”

Council president John Beauregard led the charge to pass the motion after Nike chose to feature Colin Kaepernick in it’s most recent “Just Do It” campaign with the message, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

As a former state trooper, he felt disrespected.

“So far this use, over 100 police officers have been killed in the line of duty. Nike’s use of the slogan ‘believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything’ is an insult to everyone of those police officers and everyone of their family members,” said Beauregard.

Next Monday however, during a special meeting of the Town Council, he is expected to make a motion to recall the earlier vote.