Bags of methamphetamine pills. (credit: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

WACO (AP) — Investigators say 19 suspects have been arrested on federal drug trafficking charges in an alleged Central Texas methamphetamine ring based in the Waco area.

Prosecutors say all of the defendants remain in custody pending detention hearings next week in federal court in Waco.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges each defendant with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Officials say the male and female suspects are from Dallas, Waco, Whitney and Austin.

Authorities allege the drug ring has operated since 2017.

