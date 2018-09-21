ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee at an Allen gym has been indicted for improper photography after authorities say he hid a phone inside a changing room and recorded employees without their consent.

Jeremiah Hierbert, an employee at Metroplex Gym and Swim in Allen, was indicted on five counts of improper photography.

Authorities say the 20-year-old hid a phone inside a pair of shorts that were hanging on a wall. He is said to have recorded other employees without them knowing.

The incident took place in January of this year, and Hierbert was arrested in February.