DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In just one week the booming “Howdy Folks!” welcome will greet visitors to the State Fair of Texas and the fair’s favorite cowboy is being moved into position today.

Big Tex is being hoisted into place in Big Tex Circle later this morning.

Along with his Lucchese boots and Dickies jeans, Big Tex is getting a new accessory that fair officials say will “enhance his Texan spirit.”

The biggest cowboy in Texas weighs some 26,000 pounds, stands 55 feet tall and, appropriately so, wears a 95 gallon hat!

This new version off the fair mascot has been around since 2013. It was in 2012 when the Big Tex structure went up in flames hours before his official unveiling. The fire, started by an electrical spark in the statue’s right boot, only left behind Tex’s hands and shirtsleeves.

Big Tex is scheduled to be put in place, to reign over the state fair for the 66th year, at 10 a.m.

The 2018 State Fair of Texas runs September 28 through October 21 in Fair Park.