DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD Deputy Superintendent Israel Cordero has resigned from his post following allegations of employee misconduct, according to the district. Sources tell CBS 11 that Cordero is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The district confirmed Cordero submitted his letter of resignation after he was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday amid the employee misconduct allegations.

Cordero assumed the role with the district in March 2017. He was second-in-command in the district behind Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

In his letter, Cordero said his resignation will be effective on December 15 in order to pursue other opportunities.

“I have decided to resign effective December 15 to pursue other career opportunities and to work on my dissertation. I am extremely proud of my 21 years with the Dallas ISD and regret beyond words to make this decision. I will carry with me fond memories of working with the district’s talented employees,” Cordero said.

Here is the district’s full statement on Cordero’s departure:

“On Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent Israel Cordero was placed on administrative leave by Superintendent Hinojosa following allegations of employee misconduct. The allegations do not impact the work of the office of the Deputy Superintendent. Immediately, per Board policy, the matter was assigned to outside legal counsel to investigate. On Thursday, Mr. Cordero submitted a letter of resignation. Immediate steps are being taken so that the important work being pursued by the Deputy Superintendent’s office and Dallas ISD continues uninterrupted. Because of the privacy concerns of Dallas ISD employees, the District will not provide any additional information at this time.”

Sources tell CBS 11’s Robbie Owens that Cordero’s behavior was the “worst kept secret in DISD.”