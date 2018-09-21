FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull will gather for his funeral today.

Officer Hull was gunned down a week ago during a robbery sting.

The funeral is private but will be broadcast on the city’s municipal channel and on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

&The channel is available on Charter Spectrum (193), One Source (31), Verizon (36) and AT&T U-verse (99).

