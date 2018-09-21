EL CAMPO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas company has recalled nearly 700 pounds of Buc-ee’s beef jerky after regulators say a consumer reporting finding hard metal in a product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced Junior’s Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo recalled about 690 pounds of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky.

The 4-ounce items were produced August 9 for Texas retailers. The plastic pouches say “Buc-ee’s Hill Country brand teriyaki beef jerky, made in Texas from solid strips of beef, ready to eat.”

The label says best by 8-9-2019, lot code 220-272 and “EST. 48213” inside the USDA inspection mark.

A customer on Monday reported finding metal in the beef jerky. USDA has no reports of anyone injured.

Consumers should discard the beef jerky or return it to the place of of purchase.

Buc-ee’s has dozens of locations across Texas, including stores in Fort Worth and Terrell.

