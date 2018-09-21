WEATHERFlash Flood Watch | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Downpours, flooding, heavy rain, Highway 75, North Texas, Richardson, Roads Closed

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy rain and flooding caused major issues for residents across North Texas as roads shut down and streets were drenched in water. Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for much for North Texas throughout the evening.

Highway 75 in Plano near Plano Parkway and the President George Bush Turnpike was shut down for a brief period due to reports of high water rescues in the area. Both directions were shut down and vehicles were being forced to exit the highway.

car North Texans Deal With Heavy Rain, Flooding In Cities Across The Area

Highway 75 flooding (CBS11)

The high water stranded drivers in the northbound lanes of 75, and 10 people had to be rescued. They were all reported safe.

In Denton, the police department tweeted that southbound I-35E was closed at State School Road due to water covering the roadway and that it would be closed for several hours.

Heavy rain filled up neighborhood streets and storm drains in Richardson. Fast-moving water at Duck Creek was also seen as the area flooded.

rain North Texans Deal With Heavy Rain, Flooding In Cities Across The Area

Richardson Duck Creek flooding (CBS11)

Police and fire departments tweeted out to residents to avoid areas due to flooding and roads being closed off.

McKinney police urged residents to stay indoors as the flooding issue plagued areas such as Highway 380 and Hardin. Police in Farmersville told drivers to avoid Highway 78 and Highway 380 for a couple of hours due to flooding.

Members of the highly-skilled Texas Task Force One search-and-rescue team are in North Texas this weekend due to the flood threat. They arrived from College Station just before the rain began Friday evening. This was just in case their help would be needed for anyone trapped in high water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s