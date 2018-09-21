NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy rain and flooding caused major issues for residents across North Texas as roads shut down and streets were drenched in water. Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for much for North Texas throughout the evening.

Highway 75 in Plano near Plano Parkway and the President George Bush Turnpike was shut down for a brief period due to reports of high water rescues in the area. Both directions were shut down and vehicles were being forced to exit the highway.

The high water stranded drivers in the northbound lanes of 75, and 10 people had to be rescued. They were all reported safe.

In Denton, the police department tweeted that southbound I-35E was closed at State School Road due to water covering the roadway and that it would be closed for several hours.

Heavy rain filled up neighborhood streets and storm drains in Richardson. Fast-moving water at Duck Creek was also seen as the area flooded.

Police and fire departments tweeted out to residents to avoid areas due to flooding and roads being closed off.

McKinney police urged residents to stay indoors as the flooding issue plagued areas such as Highway 380 and Hardin. Police in Farmersville told drivers to avoid Highway 78 and Highway 380 for a couple of hours due to flooding.

Members of the highly-skilled Texas Task Force One search-and-rescue team are in North Texas this weekend due to the flood threat. They arrived from College Station just before the rain began Friday evening. This was just in case their help would be needed for anyone trapped in high water.