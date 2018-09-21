WEATHERRain | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
TAIPEI, Taiwan – The owner of a Texas company that sells blueprints to make untraceable 3D-printed guns has been arrested in Taiwan. Cody Wilson has been accused of having sex with an underage girl and paying her $500 afterward.

cody wilson 1009245458 Texas 3D Printed Gun Company Owner Arrested In Taiwan

Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun, called the “Liberator”, in his factory in Austin, Texas on August 1, 2018. (credit: Kelly West/AFP/Getty Images)

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency and Criminal Investigation Bureau confirmed to CBS News Friday that Wilson had been arrested. The bureau had earlier confirmed that Wilson was in Taiwan after arriving on the island earlier this month.

The bureau also said that Wilson’s passport has been nullified, which means he’s staying in Taiwan illegally, CBS News has confirmed.

Division Director Kan Yen-min was quoted by the official Central News Agency as saying the bureau has yet to receive intelligence from the U.S. regarding Wilson, but will continue seeking more information about the case. Taiwan and the U.S. do not have an extradition treaty but cooperate extensively on legal and security matters.

