ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers announced Friday that Jeff Banister has been dismissed as the team’s manager. The move comes just before the end of what will be the team’s first consecutive losing seasons in 10 years.

“This was not an easy decision and comes after a long period of evaluation. However, we feel that a change in the leadership of our Major League club is necessary as we move forward,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Once this conclusion was reached, I felt it was appropriate to make the move now. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish Jeff and his family the best.”

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season, starting with Friday night’s game against Seattle that starts the final home series of the season. The Rangers announced Bannister’s dismissal earlier in the day.

Banister, hired after the 2014 season, had a 325-313 record in his first managerial job. The Rangers won the AL West title in each of his first two seasons, losing to Toronto in the AL Division Series both times.

The Rangers had a 64-88 record going into Friday night’s game. They were 78-84 last year.

