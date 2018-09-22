WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, drowning, flooding, heavy rain, North Texas, recovery, UT Arlington, UTA

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews recovered the body of a 23-year-old man Friday night after officials say he drowned in a creek on the west side of the University of Texas at Arlington campus. Heavy rain and flooding caused major issues for much of North Texas that evening.

Officials say UTA police responded to the drowning in the creek at around 11:15 p.m. The Arlington Fire Department and the swift water rescue unit also responded to the scene.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, crews were able to recover the body. The identity of the man has not released.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

“UTA extends its condolences to family and friends of the victim at this difficult time. UTA appreciates the assistance and dedication of the Arlington Fire Department in supporting UTA in the recovery operation,” the university said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s