ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews recovered the body of a 23-year-old man Friday night after officials say he drowned in a creek on the west side of the University of Texas at Arlington campus. Heavy rain and flooding caused major issues for much of North Texas that evening.

Officials say UTA police responded to the drowning in the creek at around 11:15 p.m. The Arlington Fire Department and the swift water rescue unit also responded to the scene.

At around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, crews were able to recover the body. The identity of the man has not released.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

“UTA extends its condolences to family and friends of the victim at this difficult time. UTA appreciates the assistance and dedication of the Arlington Fire Department in supporting UTA in the recovery operation,” the university said in a statement.