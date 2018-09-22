HOUSTON (CBSNEWS/AP) — A Texas school superintendent who posted online that “You can’t count on a black quarterback” — in reference to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — has resigned. In a letter Saturday to the Onalaska Independent School District board, Lynn Redden said his comment posted earlier in the week on the Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page was “wrong and inappropriate.”

He also apologizes to Watson and points out that Watson could have criticized him for his comment but instead “chose peace and positivity.”

When asked about the incident, Watson told reporters, “I’m all about love so I don’t focus on none of that, I love all people,”

Redden had criticized Watson for letting the clock run down before completing a pass in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Redden’s comment prompted the school board to convene a special meeting Saturday.

