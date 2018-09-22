DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a close call for a woman and five Dallas police officers Saturday morning as North Texas was still dealing with heavy rain and flooding issues throughout the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to Fireside Drive just before 7 a.m. for a water rescue as Prairie Creek overflowed its banks onto the road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman trapped along with five Dallas officers who also became stranded while trying to help her.

It took two boats and the swift water rescue team to get everyone out to safety. They were all rescued without further incident.

In a short distance away from this scene, nine people were rescued from a home where the entire first floor was underwater. One person inside the home was taken to the hospital for non-injury related issues.