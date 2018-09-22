WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was fatally stabbed at her apartment in Dallas after someone followed her home while she walked her pet, police say.

Police say the woman went out for a walk just before 8 p.m. Friday night before returning to her apartment at the Churchill On The Parks complex in the 7600 block of Churchill Way.

According to police, an unknown white male suspect followed her back home and attacked her and another person in the apartment.

The woman died and the other victim was transported to a hospital. The other victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 214.671.3675 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477

