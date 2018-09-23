ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In what could possibly be his last home game in Arlington, Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre received a standing ovation from fans and hugs from his teammates as he left Sunday’s game at the top of the sixth inning.

As he left the game against the Seattle Mariners, Beltre tipped his cap to the fans in attendance as they thanked him for all he has done for the organization. Teammates clapped and shook hands with the man who reached 3,000 career hits with the Rangers.

The third baseman has been with the team for his last eight years in the league. He hasn’t announced his plans for the 2018-2019 season, but the team and fans knew they had to find a way to honor the 39-year-old during the Rangers’ last home game of the season.