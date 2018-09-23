A man was charged with arson after authorities say he started a fire at a Dallas apartment complex. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with arson after authorities say he started a fire at a Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Cisco Iturbe started a fire at the Garden Homes of Preston Place at around 4 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, but two other units suffered significant smoke damage.

Fire investigators believe the 34-year-old used an accelerant to start the fire. He was arrested at the scene.