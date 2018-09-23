  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Alan Amaya, drowning, flash flooding, GoFundMe, heavy rain, UT Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who drowned Friday in a creek on the University of Texas at Arlington campus during heavy rain and flooding was identified as a 23-year-old student.

The body of Alan Amaya was recovered by crews early Saturday morning from a creek on the west side of the campus. Flooding was a major issue Friday evening going into Saturday as creeks and lakes throughout North Texas overflew their banks.

The incident was investigated as an accidental drowning.

In a statement Saturday, the university said: “UTA extends its condolences to family and friends of the victim at this difficult time. UTA appreciates the assistance and dedication of the Arlington Fire Department in supporting UTA in the recovery operation.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Amaya where many offered their condolences for the 23-year-old. Donations are said to go to funeral expenses for the family.

