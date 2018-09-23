Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball to Running Back Ezekiel Elliott #21 against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys offense struggling may be an understatement.

It was a rough outing for Dallas on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as the offense was unable to get anything going throughout the game in the 24-13 loss.

The offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to get down the field and score touchdowns to comeback against the Seahawks. The team played from behind for most of the game.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the team with 127 rushing yards, but made a couple of costly mistakes as the offense tried to drive down the field. In the second quarter, Elliott caught what would have been a touchdown to take the lead, but he was penalized for touching the ball after stepping out of bounds. During a 26-yard run in the fourth, he fumbled and Seattle recovered to stop that drive.

Prescott ended the game with 168 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw a late touchdown to Tavon Austin to bring the score a little closer. But it wasn’t enough.

In what seemed appropriate for the Cowboys, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas III was credited with Prescott’s two interceptions. Rumors have swirled throughout the offseason and into the regular season of Thomas being traded to the Cowboys to bolster the defense.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson ripped through the Dallas defense with 192 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Chris Carson added 99 yards and a touchdown himself.

Cowboys kicked Brett Maher made a 50-yard field goal for the team’s first points. He added another make in the third.

Dallas falls to 1-2 on the season.

What’s next for the Cowboys? Fans hope the team figures out what they want to do with the offense. The struggles on Sunday mimicked those against the Carolina Panthers in the season opener.

The team will look to bounce back against the Detroit Lions next Sunday in a 12 p.m. home game.