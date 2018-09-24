  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNEWS.COM/AP) — Bill Cosby and his chief accuser arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Monday for the start of a sentencing hearing that will determine how the 81-year-old comedian will be punished for drugging and sexually assaulting her more than 14 years ago.

Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison — perhaps for the rest of his days — after being convicted in April of violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby, looking grim, walked into the courthouse on the arm of his longtime spokesman as protesters shouted at him. Constand arrived a short time later.


