NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Never one to miss a marketing opportunity, Blue Bell released its newest specialty flavor just in time for Fall: Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream.

The flavor favored by those obsessed with anything ‘pumpkin spiced’ is available for a limited time starting in stores Monday.

Blue Bell described it as “a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.”