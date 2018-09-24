TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The cities of Forest Hill and Everman both declared a local disaster Monday in the wake of flash flooding from weekend storms.

As many as 140 homes were estimated to have been damaged between the two cities.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if damage totals would reach the level needed to trigger additional financial assistance from the state.

Everman planned to use the declaration to immediately start clearing debris from a drainage along Christie Avenue. Water in the area Monday was clear, just a few inches deep, while debris from Friday’s floods hung in trees, 12 to 15 feet above.

Several streets were still blocked off while volunteer groups helped to remove flooring and water logged furniture from homes.

Ulices and Cecilia Garcia were among the homeowners cleaning out. The couple, aged 22 and 20 respectively, bought their home in May and are expecting their first child next month.

They crawled out a window Friday, after water rose up above their waists inside.

“Because we couldn’t open the door, because the water was coming in,” Cecilia said.

In Forest Hill, damage was more spread out, with the worst of it focused on a stretch of Melinda Dr. near I-20.

Homeowners there, like Carl Walker, said the neighborhood had flooded once before, maybe 30 years ago. However, it was nothing like the flood from Friday.

“This was the worst,” he said. “It was a river. Pure water.”

Water lines on cars and homes were anywhere from 18 inches to two feet above the ground.

Fire crews were going door to door Monday to check on homeowners, and help them move items to the curb. Mayor Lyndia Thomas said more volunteers could still be put to work to help residents continue to clean up.

Many residents said they didn’t have flood insurance because there was no reason to have it until now.