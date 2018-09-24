FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They may be two of the best dressed men in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Franklin Moss and Michael Anthony Taylor are in the business of making sure other guys look good, too.

In their newly-opened Fort Worth showroom, Moss and Taylor, the duo behind the bespoke suit label Franklin & Anthony, discuss their style on this particular day.

Each is wearing a custom suit with distinctive details: shirts with monogrammed initials, a chalk pinstripe jacket and pant, and a double-breasted waistcoat are just a few of the style elements.

“What are we? More of a classic style?” asks Moss.

“I call it corporate flair,” answers Taylor, with a laugh.

These sartorialists have standout style and have been interested in fashion for years.

Moss worked behind the scenes at fashion shows and Taylor worked in management for Joseph A. Bank and Brooks Brothers. They launched Franklin & Anthony three years ago.

Life took them into the corporate and banking worlds for the last ten years, but custom suits is now a full time job for Moss, and Taylor hopes to transition that way, too.

From fit to fabric, everything is custom. Franklin & Anthony consult with clients in their showroom, then the pieces are tailor made. They dress all occasions, from black tie to board room. The suits are turning heads; even a few NFL players’. Franklin & Anthony are building a steady clientele.

“People are drawn in, ‘Where do you get your suits?’ We say we make our suits. ‘You make your suits? How do I get one,” Moss says of the reaction.

“I always tell people that your appearance — especially with a suit — it speaks to people before you even open your mouth,” says Taylor.

Bespoke fashion that speaks of a bygone era.

“The Black Dandies have been around for centuries. Generations,” Moss explains, of the moniker often used to describe their style. In North Texas, the Black Dandies are also a group of influencers who gets together for photo shoots for brands on social media.

He references trend setters like Common, Janelle Monae, and Andre 3000. The Black Dandies have a classic look infused with culture.

“The guys you thought about back in the days that wore the wigs, the tights and the ruffled shirts, right? Those were considered dandies. Black Dandies were those who dressed very well but also knew who they were. As a black man, those who knew their culture, knew where they came from, appreciated themselves and were leaders as well,” Moss says.

Fort Worth launched the Franklin & Anthony label, but social media is making them stars. Moss, Taylor, the Black Dandies and Franklin & Anthony all have thousands of followers on Instagram. Companies come to them for social media ad collaborations.

I definitely feel like the classic style is making a comeback.

Taking their cues from the past, Franklin & Anthony are dressing the future.

“We want to be that name where when you think custom suit, bespoke suit, you think Franklin & Anthony,” says Taylor.

Franklin & Anthony also make custom clothing for women.