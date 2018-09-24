If you recognize this man contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email: david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com and refer to case no. 209962-2018.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have released a sketch of a man they say may have followed a woman walking her dog and killed her.

It happened at the Churchill On The Parks complex in the 7600 block of Churchill Way.

Police said the victim went out for a walk just before 8 p.m. Friday night before returning home.

The suspect, described by police as a white male, 6,0″ to 6,2″, with a tall/skinny build and wavy hair followed her inside. He attacked her and another person in the apartment with a knife.

The other victim was taken to the hospital.