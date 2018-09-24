COLUMBUS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas school district is closed after a threat was made against the district on social media.

The Columbus Independent School District says in a post on its website that the school will be closed Monday after the threat was discovered late Sunday night.

The district issued this statement:

“On September 23, 2018, just before midnight, the Columbus Independent School District Administration received word that a threat had been made against our district on a social media website. Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously and it is our top priority. This situation has been turned over to the local law enforcement authorities, and Columbus ISD will continue to cooperate with our local authorities. It is the hope of the Columbus Independent School District, that the person who made the threat is persecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Columbus ISD would also like to thank the students who saw this post for letting their parents and school authorities know about this situation. We also want to thank the adults who contacted the local law enforcement authorities.”

The nature of the threat was not disclosed. The post said students saw the post and notified their parents and school officials.

The school says local law enforcement is investigating and school officials are cooperating.

Columbus is about 70 miles west of Houston.

