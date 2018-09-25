FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — American Airlines is expanding its inflight food options with the addition of a light and healthy Mediterranean menu.

The world’s largest carrier announced an agreement with the restaurant chain Zoës Kitchen.

Fort Worth-based American says the new Zoës Kitchen menu will be sold on most domestic flights longer than three hours beginning December 1. The company says the food will include “items unique to American as well as signature dishes found in Zoës restaurants.”

Options will include hummus topped with olives, a turkey sandwich with specialty cheese and crunchy Mediterranean slaw, and a chicken wrap with roasted tomatoes, arugula and artichokes.

American currently serves cookies and mini pretzels for free during flights over 250 miles. Sandwiches, wraps and snack boxes are also available for sale on most domestic flights.

