  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airline Passengers, airplane food, Airport Food, American Airlines, domestic flight, Food, Local TV, Mediterranean Diet, Mediterranean food, peanuts, pretzels, Zoe's Kitchen
(credit: American Airlines)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — American Airlines is expanding its inflight food options with the addition of a light and healthy Mediterranean menu.

The world’s largest carrier announced an agreement with the restaurant chain Zoës Kitchen.

Fort Worth-based American says the new Zoës Kitchen menu will be sold on most domestic flights longer than three hours beginning December 1. The company says the food will include “items unique to American as well as signature dishes found in Zoës restaurants.”

new aa food 1 American Expands Inflight Food Options On Domestic Routes

(credit: American Airlines)

Options will include hummus topped with olives, a turkey sandwich with specialty cheese and crunchy Mediterranean slaw, and a chicken wrap with roasted tomatoes, arugula and artichokes.

American currently serves cookies and mini pretzels for free during flights over 250 miles. Sandwiches, wraps and snack boxes are also available for sale on most domestic flights.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s