FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 men for online solicitation of a minor during a joint law enforcement operation from September 18 to 20.

TCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit worked with Tarrant County Constable’s Office-Precinct 3, Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The joint operation focused on men who believed they were communicating online with children under the age of 17 in a sexually explicit manner with the specific intent to meet with children and engage in sexual intercourse.

Each person arrested during this operation have been charged with online solicitation of a minor. Warrants are being obtained for seven more suspects.

Created in March 2017, TCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit has made 121 arrests in Tarrant County; 29 of these arrests for online solicitation of a minor and 9 arrests for human trafficking.

“In Tarrant County, we have a zero tolerance for predators coming after our children. We will always be vigorously alert and watching for them,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn in a statement.