FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A loss prevention officer prevented a man and woman from kidnapping a child at a Walmart in Fort Worth.

Police said a man and woman tried to snatch the child from a cart. But the employee saw them and stepped in, saving the child.

The child was not injured.

The pair took off in a red SUV (possibly a Saturn).

Police are seeking information about the identities or whereabouts of the would-be kidnappers.