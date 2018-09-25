SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Authorities say a man arrested Monday after an assault in Santa Monica, California is also behind a string of violent attacks in that city and downtown Los Angeles, and may be connected to a crime spree that started in Texas.

There have been seven violent attacks in less than three weeks, including four in Santa Monica, and CBS Los Angeles learned Monday night of the disappearance of two people from Houston who may be connected to the suspect.

Ramon Escobar, 47, is a person of interest in the disappearance of Rogelio Escobar and Dina Escobar — his uncle and aunt, Houston police said.

Both went missing in late August and foul play is suspected in their disappearances, according to the Houston Police Department.

WANTED for Attempt Murder. This "violent predator" is responsible for 3 brutal attacks with a baseball bat on homeless people in Downtown LA. He's described as a male Hispanic or White, 30-40 years old, with bowed legs. Any info contact Robbery-Homicide Detectives at 213-486-6890 pic.twitter.com/LOOi34fLqg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 18, 2018

The most recent attack was Monday. The victim suffered head injuries in an assault just before 7 a.m., according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

He was hospitalized with blunt force trauma after being treated at the scene.

Police later searched the area and arrested Escobar.

