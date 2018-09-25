ST.LOUIS, MO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The prizes include $300, season tickets and other passes — all visitors to Six Flags St. Louis have to do is spend 30 hours inside a coffin.

As part of a celebration for this year’s “Fright Fest” the park will choose six people to compete in the “Coffin Challenge”.

Contestants can bring a friend along to keep them company, but only during Fright Fest operating hours. Contest rules note that coffin dwellers “must brave the non-operating hours alone.”

Six Flags will provide meals, snacks and even cellphone chargers for contestants, but they’ll have to bring their own pillow, sleeping bag or blankets.

Anyone who gets out of their 2′ x 7′ coffin for any reason, exception to go to the restroom, will be out of the contest. If more than one person lasts the full 30 hours, a random drawing will determine the $300 winner.

Registration must be submitted before midnight, October 3. The Coffin Challenge begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13.

Here at home, Six Flags Over Texas will kick off their Fright Fest festivities on September 22.

In addition to turning off the lights and leaving roller coaster riders to face their fears in total darkness, the park used a prison visit as the base of a new adventure. Hello Block 6—Sentenced to Death will challenge visitors to escape the warden’s domain, insane inmates and mutated shockers from death row.

Six Flags Over Texas Fright Fest will run for 23 days