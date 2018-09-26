WEATHERNORTH TEXAS STORMS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:18-Wheeler, Dallas, I-35E, TRE, Trinity Railway Express, truck crash
An 18-wheeler crashed into a train bridge at I-35E and Commonwealth in Dallas (TxDoT)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler that was hauling a large commercial air conditioning unit struck a train bridge at I-35E and Commonwealth Drive, causing backups and delays Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed the incident and that the crash knocked the a/c unit off the trailer. The train bridge was also damaged, which is delaying Trinity Railway Express riders.

Drivers dealt with major backups in the area as crews had to bring a crane to the accident site to put the unit back on the trailer and inspect the bridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s