DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-wheeler that was hauling a large commercial air conditioning unit struck a train bridge at I-35E and Commonwealth Drive, causing backups and delays Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed the incident and that the crash knocked the a/c unit off the trailer. The train bridge was also damaged, which is delaying Trinity Railway Express riders.

Drivers dealt with major backups in the area as crews had to bring a crane to the accident site to put the unit back on the trailer and inspect the bridge.