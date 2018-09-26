DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been injured after a shooting at a Denny’s in east Dallas, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Denny’s near I-30 and Jim Miller Road.

According to police, two groups of people were inside the restaurant, and they got into an argument. The argument turned into a fight that spilled into the parking lot, where one group pulled out weapons from a car and opened fire.

The three injured victims were shot in the leg. Two of them were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim took himself to the hospital on a bicycle.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the shooting.