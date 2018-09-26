(HOODLINE) — Whether you’re apartment hunting or not, it can occasionally be fun to gape at an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn’t a concern. So what exactly does the top-end of Fort Worth’s rental market look like these days — and what glamorous features might someone come across, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Fort Worth via rental website Zumper to discover the city’s most lavish listings.

Check out the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6801 St. Andrews Court (Mira Vista)

To start things off, there’s this single-family home situated at 6801 St. Andrews Court in Mira Vista. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 4,934 square feet. This pad is currently listed at $6,500/month.

In the house, you’ll get air conditioning, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. There’s also garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Inhabiting this expansive rental is a human-only thing: pets aren’t welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn’t very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

4050 Bunting Ave. (North Hi Mount)

Next, take a look at this single-family home situated at 4050 Bunting Ave. in North Hi Mount. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 5,336 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Fort Worth is approximately $1,518/month, this rental is currently listed at $5,800/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate high ceilings, a fireplace, air conditioning, granite countertops, a pantry, a covered back porch, outdoor space, garage parking, skylights, tile flooring and a swimming pool. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn’t all-inclusive: pets aren’t allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2300 Rogers Ave. (Colonial Hills)

Finally, here’s this single-family home located at 2300 Rogers Ave. in Colonial Hills. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 4,329 square feet. This place is currently priced at $4,955/month. Why so expensive?

The home comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher and built-in storage features. You’ll also find garage parking and outdoor space. Pets aren’t allowed in this deluxe rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn’t very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn’t offer many public transit options.

