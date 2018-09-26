DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An ICE operation nabbed close to 100 criminal aliens and immigration violators ranging in age from 19 to 62 years old.

“By removing criminal aliens from the streets during this North Texas and Oklahoma operation, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by enhancing public safety,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director of ERO Dallas. “These ongoing daily operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

During the 10 day operation, agents made arrests in the following 38 Texas cities and towns: Amarillo (2), Arlington (2), Athens (1), Big Spring (1), Bridgeport (1), Canton (1), Carrollton (1), Dallas (11), Denton (3), Fort Worth (5), Frisco (3), Garland (1), Gilmer (4), Grapevine (1), Greenville (1), Haltom City (1), Haslett (1), Hawley (1), Irving (6), Jacksboro (2), Kaufman (1), Lewisville (2), Longview (2), Lubbock (9), McKinney (3), Mesquite (2), Palestine (2), Pampa (4), Perryton (2), Plainview (2), Plano (1), Sache (1), San Angelo (2), Sherman (2), Tyler (1), Wichita Falls (1) and White Oak (1). A total of 11 arrests were made in Oklahoma in Oklahoma City (3) and Tulsa (8).

Of the 98 arrested, 67 had criminal convictions; 87 men and 11 women were arrested.

Eighty-two illegal aliens from Mexico, seven from El Salvador, six from Honduras, and one person from the Marshall Islands, Pakistan and Peru were detained.

Most of the aliens targeted by deportation officers had prior criminal histories that included convictions for the following crimes: alien smuggling, assault, burglary, dangerous drugs, discharge of a firearm, domestic violence, driving under the influence, drug trafficking, fraud, illegal entry, hit & run, homicide, larceny, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, probation violation, resisting officer, sex assault, sex offense, sex offense against a child, traffic offense and trespassing.

Five confirmed and documented gang members were also arrested.

Twenty nine of those arrested illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony. Depending on an alien’s criminality, an alien who re-enters the United States after having been previously deported commits a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted. Five of those arrested were accepted for federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation.

The following are criminal summaries of four offenders arrested in North Texas and Oklahoma during this operation:

Sept. 12 – ICE officers arrested a previously deported Mexican man who was convicted of illegal entry, and reckless injury to a child body injury. He also currently has two active warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child. ICE officers turned him over to the Kaufman County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office; ICE placed an immigration detainer on him.

Sept. 14 – ICE arrested a Salvadoran citizen, who has an outstanding Interpol warrant out of El Salvador for extortion. He is also a confirmed and documented MS-13 gang member. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal.

Sept. 19 – ICE officers arrested a 28-year-old man from El Salvador who has an active Interpol warrant naming him as the leader of an MS-13 clique. He has warrants in El Salvador for acts of terrorism related to homicide, extortion and drug crimes. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal proceedings.

Sept. 20 – ICE officers arrested a previously deported man from Mexico who is a confirmed and documented gang member. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal proceedings.

All of the targets in this operation are amenable to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.