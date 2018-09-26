DALLAS (HOODLINE) — Looking for a place to score kosher barbecue and sandwiches? This new deli has you covered. Called Kosher Palate, the newcomer is located at 7989 Belt Line Road, Suite 154, in Far North Dallas.

On the menu, you’ll see options like grilled salmon, smoked brisket, barbecue grilled chicken and fried chicken tenders.

The deli also has a grocery section with kosher items and offers catering services.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery has been warmly received by patrons.

Justin H., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 5, wrote, “The place is clean and you can feel the energy coming from the kitchen preparing all the food (I came a little early for lunch). They still whipped me up a chopped beef sandwich and didn’t make me feel like they were frustrated with all the prep still going on. I chose the potato salad for my side and it was awesome.”

Yelper Sam B. added, “Local family-owned and operated and featuring some of the most delicious smoked meats you will find anywhere. There is a full-service delicatessen, a very well-stocked grocery featuring some exclusive kosher items that you cannot get elsewhere, a sit-down restaurant, and, did I mention, barbecue?”

Head on over to check it out: Kosher Palate is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Saturday.)