ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Anna Police have arrested a man they said committed sex acts on a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The suspect is James Delavega, 40, of Plano.

Anna Police tweeted Wednesday, “While you were sleeping… James Delavega, a 40-year-old resident of Plano, was arrested for committing sexual acts on a three-year-old child he was babysitting in Anna. Another child sexual predator taken off our streets by the efforts of your @AnnaTXpolice department.”

Anna Police said the victim’s mother and her friend went out Tuesday night.

They asked the friend’s dad, Delavega, to babysit their children. There were three kids total. The babysitting took place at the friend’s home in Anna.

The women returned to the house, where they told police they caught the suspect in the act of sexually assaulting the girl.

Officers were dispatched to the scene. Once there, officers contacted investigators who determined there was “enough probable cause to believe he committed the act we were being told about.”.

Police Chief Jeff Caponera declined to go into any detail on what the specific sex act was, but called it, “quite honestly, disgusting.”

Asked if there was physical evidence to support the accusation, the chief said police have not received the results from SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) but “do believe there will be substantial evidence to confirm our suspicion.”

Asked if there could be other victims, Chief Caponera said the suspect does have access to relatives. Police are looking into that right now and “we do anticipate that there could possibly be more victims.”

Police are working with the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Plano Police Department since Delavega lives in Plano.