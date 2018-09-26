Residents Demand Action After Crucial County Road Floods Again

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – More rain means more headaches for some Collin County residents who live near Wilson Creek. They want county officials to address flooding problems that have washed out an important road they rely on — County Road 317.

Residents told CBS 11 News it’s the third time in five years that the county’s paved road was peeled off by Wilson Creek overflowing its banks. Eight inches of rain washed away the pavement and shut down the road, which runs from McKinney down into Allen and Fairview.

There aren’t many roads to choose from in the rural area so people have to drive quite a ways north or south when the creek is overflowing.

“It puts everybody behind with work or anything they have to do like getting home to your kids or anything like that,” complained Collin County resident April Staggs.

Many said they want to know why the county doesn’t clear debris upstream that’s causing the problem.

For now, the county has placed gravel to keep the road passable, but that isn’t enough for residents who want a permanent solution.