DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is not hinting at a comeback, but when asked on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday if he was healthy enough to play, he said, “I’m healthy enough. That wouldn’t be an issue at all. That would be the least of my thoughts when it came to a decision like that.”

Romo was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April 2017, retired and took the job with CBS Sports.

The Cowboys all-time passing leader decided to move to the broadcast booth after mulling opportunities with other football teams.

As for the Dallas Cowboys’ trouble on offense early in the 2018 season, Romo pointed out, “I haven’t had time to evaluate them because I haven’t done one of their games yet.”

He went on to explain, despite dynamic players on the offensive line, it has underperformed so far and is still trying to figure out its identity.

The franchise leader with 34,183 yards passing and 248 touchdowns, Romo never parlayed his regular-season success into deep playoff runs the way Hall of Famers and multiple Super Bowl winners Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman did before him.

Romo was 78-49 as the starter in Dallas, but just 2-4 in the postseason, with no road victories and no trips to the NFC championship game for a proud franchise that is one of just three teams that hasn’t played for the NFC title the past 21 seasons.