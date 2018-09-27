DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you attend this year’s State Fair of Texas, there’s a good chance you’re putting your safety in the hands of Rusty Fitzgerald.

The VP of Operations for the State Fair of Texas is in charge of making sure more than 75 rides are safe.

One of those rides is a new ferris wheel and four other new attractions in the midway.

Fitzgerald has personally handpicked all 75 rides that come to the fair for the last 18 years.

He has a team of eight inspectors some of whom are mechanical engineers.

They test every ride using X-ray technology.

“It’s a challenge,” said Fitzgerald. “I get to do something different every day Its outside I don’t have to stay in the office you get to make people’s day.”

