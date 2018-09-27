  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Hurts Donut offering scary clown deliveries in Fort Worth (Hurts Donut - Fort Worth/Facebook)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Love them or hate them, the next delivery you receive could be from a clown — a scary one, to be exact.

Hurts Donut, a donut shop known for its creative treats, in Fort Worth is offering deliveries throughout the area and is using a person dressed as a scary clown to ring the doorbell.

The company posted on its Facebook page that the clown will begin deliveries on October 1, just in time for the Halloween season.

The clown seems to take a page right out of Stephen King’s “It” and its latest movie adaption. With sharp teeth and red balloons in hand, this clown looks to serve sweet treats with a smile.

