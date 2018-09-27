DALLAS (HOODLINE) — A new restaurant and bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 4040 Maple Ave. in Oak Lawn, the fresh arrival is called Merchant House and offers a chef-curated menu of New American cuisine and signature cocktails.

On the menu, you’ll see dishes like the roasted chicken (with braised spinach and roasted potato), the charcoal-grilled wild salmon (with creamed leeks, heirloom tomatoes, kale and salsa verde) and the house-cured turkey BLT (with molasses dark wheat bread, bacon, sage derby cheese and green goddess dressing). Most items can be made vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free upon request. (See the full menu here.)

The full bar serves wine, beer and cocktails, the latter of which includes the Spirit of Oaxaca (Sombra mezcal, lemon, pineapple gomme syrup and green chartreuse) and the Saffron Trail (Aylesbury Duck vodka, lemon and strega).

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Neil M., who reviewed it on Sept. 21, wrote, “Drinks are good, but the food is great. … We had the Crispy Devilish Eggs, which were amazing. The lamb chops were also amazing. Also had the hot chicken, which was good, but not what I would get next time.”

K B. noted, “Great new place! Food was decent and the drinks were even better. Staff was friendly. Had a good time, will definitely go back.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Merchant House is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.