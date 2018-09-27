FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Child Protective Services confirms one of the men arrested in an online sex solicitation sting conducted by Tarrant County law enforcement this week, is a CPS employee.

Adrian Martinez has been charged with online solicitation of a minor. His bond is set at $5,000.

CPS said Thursday night, Martinez was “removed from caseworker duties and placed on administrative leave” as soon as the agency became aware of his arrest.

CPS said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and said Martinez has been employed as a CPS conservatorship caseworker since May 2016.

Conservatorship caseworkers monitor the care of children who are in DFPS’s legal custody, CPS explained.

On Tuesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 men for online solicitation of a minor during a joint law enforcement operation from September 18 to 20.

There were also seven more suspects they were obtaining warrants on and Martinez was in that group.

TCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit worked with Tarrant County Constable’s Office-Precinct 3, Fort Worth Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The joint operation focused on men who believed they were communicating online with children under the age of 17 in a sexually explicit manner with the specific intent to meet with children and engage in sexual intercourse.